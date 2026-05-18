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Ulukbek Begaly uulu appointed Director of Kyrgyztasmasy State Cinema Center

Ulukbek Begaly uulu has been appointed Director of Kyrgyztasmasy State Cinema Center. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

The new director was introduced to the center’s staff. During the meeting, priority areas of work were outlined, including the development of domestic film production, strengthening the film distribution system, and promoting national cinema.

Ulukbek Begaly uulu has extensive experience in film and television production, having participated in the creation of successful films and series as a producer, executive producer, and location manager, and has also participated in international film projects in Central Asian countries, the Ministry of Culture says.
link: https://24.kg/english/374188/
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