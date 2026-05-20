Bolot Cholponbaev appointed First Deputy Minister of Construction

According to the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bolot Cholponbaev has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry announced.

Construction Minister Nurdan Oruntaev introduced his deputy to the staff.

Prior to his appointment, Bolot Cholponbaev headed the Department of Housing and Civil Construction. He began his career in the construction industry in 2013 as an engineer.

Former First Deputy Minister Samat Dzhanteliev has been relieved of his duties based on his resignation letter.