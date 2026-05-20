Alaybek Mamyrov appointed Prosecutor of Naryn city

By order of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Alaybek Mamyrov has been appointed Prosecutor of Naryn city.

According to the City Hall, Naryn region Prosecutor Abdirashit Kubatidinov introduced him to the heads of institutions and businesses, as well as city activists.

Alaybek Mamyrov was born on February 9, 1981, in the village of Gulcha, Alai district, Osh region. He graduated from Osh State University with a degree in law in 2003.

He began his career in 2004-2005 as an intern assistant to the Prosecutor of Jalal-Abad city. From 2005-2015, he served as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Jalal-Abad region.

From 2015-2017, he served as a senior prosecutor in the Anti-Corruption and Law Enforcement Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office. From 2018 to 2024, he served as Deputy Prosecutor of Toktogul district, Talas region, and Bishkek city. From 2024 until his current appointment, he served as Prosecutor of Leninsky district of Bishkek.