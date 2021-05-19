15:05
253 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,219 in total

At least 253 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 120 people got infected in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh city, 84— in Chui region, 4 — in Osh region, 5 — in Naryn region, 25 — Issyk-Kul region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 101,219 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
