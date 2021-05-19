Selling rate of U.S. dollar drops to 84 soms

Depreciation of the U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan. Its selling rate has already dropped to 84 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 83.5-83.7 soms and sold for 83.9-84.1 soms. Since the beginning of the week, it has depreciated by 50 tyiyns.

At the same time, the nominal exchange rate is set at 84.2499 soms (0.05 percent drop).

Exchange rates of euro and the Russian ruble remain stable. Euros are bought for 101-101.5 soms, sold — for 102.6-103 soms. The official exchange rate is 102.9365 (0.52 percent growth).

The Russian ruble is bought for 1.12-1.125 soms, sold — for 1.14-1.15 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 1.1432 soms (0.16 percent growth).