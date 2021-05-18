Batken region of Kyrgyzstan gets special status

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today considered and approved the draft law on the status of Batken region in the first reading.

According to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources Nurlan Sheripov, it is proposed to strengthen the powers of the head of the region. A Coordination Council will also be formed, and a special tax and investment regime will be introduced.

Deputy Taabaldy Tillaev indicated that it is necessary to clearly spell out the mechanisms for development and support of Batken region in the draft law on the status of Batken region. «It is necessary to support the concept of the draft law, however, it is necessary to introduce specific norms, including determining the sources of funding, in the second and third readings,» the parliament deputy stressed.

Samat Ismanov stressed that special attention in Batken region should be paid to personnel issues and it is necessary to send experienced and professional personnel capable of making decisions to this region.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.