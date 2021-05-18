19:19
USD 84.30
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.14
English

Batken region of Kyrgyzstan gets special status

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today considered and approved the draft law on the status of Batken region in the first reading.

According to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources Nurlan Sheripov, it is proposed to strengthen the powers of the head of the region. A Coordination Council will also be formed, and a special tax and investment regime will be introduced.

Deputy Taabaldy Tillaev indicated that it is necessary to clearly spell out the mechanisms for development and support of Batken region in the draft law on the status of Batken region. «It is necessary to support the concept of the draft law, however, it is necessary to introduce specific norms, including determining the sources of funding, in the second and third readings,» the parliament deputy stressed.

Samat Ismanov stressed that special attention in Batken region should be paid to personnel issues and it is necessary to send experienced and professional personnel capable of making decisions to this region.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/194405/
views: 116
Print
Related
Doctors of mobile clinic to examine residents of border villages in Batken
Sadyr Japarov promises to direct all efforts to support Batken region
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district
Situation at border: Volunteers announce fundraising in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Batken region
How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict
Former border guard appointed head of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Batken region of Kyrgyzstan to get special status
Prime Minister instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to Batken
Government considers issue of assigning official status to Batken region
Popular
Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor
Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz Inspection underway at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz
Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares Nationalization of Kumtor: Kyrgyzstan intends to sell 19 percent of shares
Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions
18 May, Tuesday
19:06
Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties f...
18:54
4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
18:31
Vladimir Putin announces upcoming launch of fourth vaccine against COVID-19
18:13
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi
18:02
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin