Batken region of Kyrgyzstan to get special status

Government of Kyrgyzstan has prepared a document to grant Batken region a special status. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov told at a meeting with residents of Kok-Tash village (Tort Kocho).

«I signed the corresponding decision and sent it to the Parliament for consideration. As soon as it is adopted, Batken region will get a special status, including tax preferences,» the Prime Minister said.

The head of Government also promised that new houses would be built for everyone whose homes had been destroyed or burned down.

«These are, tentatively, about 30 houses in Batken and 70 in Leilek districts. The commission is counting and, as soon as it finishes its work, construction will begin. We must complete all work before the onset of cold weather,» Ulukbek Maripov noted.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.