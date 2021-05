New head of the Department of Strategic Development Policy, Economy and Finance of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan appointed. The government department informed 24.kg news agency.

Iskender Gaipkulov resigned voluntarily. Askhat Bekov became the head of the department instead of him. Previously, he was Gaipkulov’s deputy.

It was also announced today that Erbol Sultanbaev became a Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov instead of Galina Baiterek.