Inspection is being carried out at Kumtor mine in Dzheti-Oguz district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the office of Kumtor company in Bishkek was searched within a previously opened criminal case. The investigation is being conducted by an interdepartmental investigative group from among the employees of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The work of the mine itself has not been suspended, but law enforcement officers are on the spot.

Earlier it was reported that a search was carried out in the office of Kumtor in Bishkek. According to some reports, the cash register and office equipment were taken out.