Nationalization of Kumtor: SCNS starts investigative actions

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) confirmed the information about search in the office of Kumtor Gold Company in Bishkek to 24.kg news agency.

According to the press center, investigative actions are underway.

Earlier it was reported that employees of the State Committee for National Security are working there. It is not known what exactly they are looking for in the company’s office. According to some reports, the cash register and office equipment were taken out.

Spokesman for the Prosecutor General’s Office Belek Kalykov said that 24.kg news agency can receive all available information only on Monday, since the employees of the supervisory authority have a day off today.
link: https://24.kg/english/194109/
views: 80
