Germany provides reagents for detection of COVID-19 strains

Germany has provided reagents for detection of COVID-19 strains circulating in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

On May 14, the head of the ministry, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, met with the Ambassador of Germany, Monica Iversen, as well as with international experts from Germany and Russia.

«On May 10, a joint medical mission from the Berlin Charite University, the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases and the German Society for International Cooperation arrived in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

Experts provide support to laboratories in Kyrgyzstan by training laboratory service specialists to identify variations of the coronavirus.

«The mission is collaborating with the reference laboratory of the National Phthisiology Center, which will support the sequencing and analysis of the coronavirus. Thanks to the reagents provided by the mission for sequencing variations of the virus, it is possible to determine the strains of coronavirus infection circulating in Kyrgyzstan. Foreign specialists will also train laboratory service specialists in Bishkek and Osh in diagnostics and biosafety,» the Ministry of Health said.

In addition, 50,000 PCR tests for diagnosis of coronavirus infection have been handed over to the laboratories.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Ambassador of Germany and international experts for the support of the laboratory service and the entire health care system of Kyrgyzstan.