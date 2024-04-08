09:54
Akylbek Japarov meets with delegation of German companies

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov received a delegation of representatives of German companies led by the co-chairman of the German part of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council, Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Hamburg Karl Ehlerding. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Issues of cooperation in the field of investment, information technology, construction, and industry were discussed. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that in recent years, political and economic interaction has been dynamically developing between Kyrgyzstan and Germany, noting the official visit of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kyrgyzstan in June 2023 and the working visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in September 2023 to Berlin.

«We highly value our relationship with Germany and are aimed at further deepening and expanding it in all areas,» Akylbek Japarov emphasized.

In turn, Karl Ehlerding noted that Germany is a great friend of Kyrgyzstan and expressed readiness to support all projects of mutual interest.
