Germany donates equipment and rescue gear to Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev met with the Cluster Coordinator for Climate, Water, Energy in Central Asia of the German Society for International CooperationTorsten Brezina. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, the official ceremony of handing over the equipment and rescue gear took place.

The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) donated computers, laptops, UAVs and much more to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which is especially important in cases of emergency response.

The project is part of the regional climate and security Green Central Asia initiative of the German Federal Foreign Office. Its goal is to improve the management of transboundary climate and natural disaster risks in Central Asia.

The project aims to create a regional early disaster risks warning system based on comprehensive monitoring of the hydrological regime of the main water bodies selected within the project.
