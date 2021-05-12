10:32
COVID-19: Group of doctors from Germany arrives in Bishkek

A joint medical mission of the Berlin Charite University, the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases named after E.I. Martsinovsky and the German Society for International Cooperation arrived in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the mission consists of seven people, its medical heads are Professor Drexler from the Berlin Charite University and Professor Lukashev, director of the Institute named after E.I. Martsinovsky.

«The main direction of the mission’s work is training in identifying variations of the coronavirus in the laboratories of Kyrgyzstan. The mission is partnering with the National Reference Laboratory, which will be supported in sequencing and analysis of the coronavirus. Employees of state laboratories in Bishkek and Osh will be trained in diagnostics and biosafety,» the ministry said.

Kyrgyz laboratories will receive 50,000 PCR tests and extraction kits. The mission will also provide viral variation sequencing reagents to provide the necessary training.

The ministry added that Germany supplied Kyrgyzstan with oxygen equipment, protective clothing, consumables for PCR tests and hygiene items. The emergency department of the hospital in Jalal-Abad, funded by Germany, was put into operation ahead of schedule in July 2020 to treat patients with coronavirus infection.
