Sadyr Japarov calls on Turkish business to participate in Issyk-Kul Forum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoglu. Press service of the head of state reported.

The Turkish delegation also included the heads of the largest companies in the field of agriculture, textile and food industries, energy, tourism, mining and construction. Welcoming the guests, Sadyr Japarov stressed that, as the head of state, he fully supports the initiatives and projects of foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan and is ready to provide maximum assistance for their further implementation.

He noted that special attention is paid to creation of favorable conditions for investors, reforming the sector as a whole.

The President noted that the Kyrgyz side would focus on projects aimed at expanding industrial cooperation, development of public-private partnership and the agricultural sector, as well as mining and light industry, hydropower, tourism and other sectors of mutual interest. He added that Turkey is one of the largest trade and economic partners of Kyrgyzstan, despite the negative dynamics of trade between the two countries in recent years due to the global pandemic.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the parties would make every effort to achieve the strategic goal — to increase the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to $ 1 billion a year. He also stressed the need to strengthen ties between governments on trade, economic and investment issues.

The head of state noted the importance of holding the 10th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled for July this year, and the Kyrgyz-Turkish Issyk-Kul Business Forum at the highest level.

He called on Turkish business to actively participate in the Issyk-Kul Business Forum, as well as invest in various sectors of the domestic economy.

Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoglu conveyed warm greetings from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He told in detail about the activities of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, which brings together representatives of small, medium and large Turkish businesses from all sectors of the economy.

Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoglu noted the great potential of Kyrgyzstan, including human one, and stressed the need to build up industrial potential for development of the country. He also drew attention to the importance of reforming the activities of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan and expressed readiness to share experience in improving the mechanisms of work with business.

Sadyr Japarov once again noted openness to attracting new foreign investors, readiness to ensure complete safety of their activities.