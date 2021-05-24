18:23
Another criminal case opened against Melis Aspekov

Another criminal case has been initiated against an activist Melis Aspekov. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The SCNS received a statement from a citizen. She said that Aspekov took $ 15,000 from her, promising to resolve the issue of release of her relative from prison.

«During the investigation, an appeal was received from woman’s daughter, from whom Melis Aspekov similarly took an apartment promising that he would resolve the issue of release of her husband from prison,» the state committee said.

The State Committee for National Security asks all victims of the illegal actions of Melis Aspekov to contact the public reception at 322, Zhibek Zholu Avenue or to the duty shift service by phone 0312660475. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Melis Aspekov announced violations during the election campaign. According to him, Sadyr Japarov received $ 10 million from Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his brother Asylbek Jeenbekov before the early presidential elections.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest. Melis Aspekov was transferred from the remand prison of SCNS to pretrial detention center 1 of Bishkek.
