Spokeswoman for President comments on Melis Aspekov’s statement

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Galina Baiterek, commented to 24.kg news agency on Melis Aspekov’s statement that before the early presidential elections Sadyr Japarov received $ 10 million from Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his brother Asylbek Jeenbekov.

According to Galina Baiterek, this is a complete lie and misinformation. «Aspekov is misleading the society with such statements. This has never happened and could not be. His words should not even be taken seriously. Suffice it to recall that he was arrested for extortion. How can you, after such an accusation, believe what he says?» Galina Baiterek noted.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest.

This criminal case has already been sent to the court. It is not yet known when the first hearing will begin. It is clear that Melis Aspekov rolled the dice, claiming violations during the election campaign by presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov and his team. It is worth noting that, being a member of Sadyr Japarov’s inner circle, Melis Aspekov himself, prior to his arrest, had never publicly voiced the demands he wrote about in his letter from the SCNS remand prison.