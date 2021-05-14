15:57
USD 84.66
EUR 102.73
RUB 1.14
English

Spokeswoman for President comments on Melis Aspekov’s statement

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Galina Baiterek, commented to 24.kg news agency on Melis Aspekov’s statement that before the early presidential elections Sadyr Japarov received $ 10 million from Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his brother Asylbek Jeenbekov.

According to Galina Baiterek, this is a complete lie and misinformation. «Aspekov is misleading the society with such statements. This has never happened and could not be. His words should not even be taken seriously. Suffice it to recall that he was arrested for extortion. How can you, after such an accusation, believe what he says?» Galina Baiterek noted.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest.

This criminal case has already been sent to the court. It is not yet known when the first hearing will begin. It is clear that Melis Aspekov rolled the dice, claiming violations during the election campaign by presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov and his team. It is worth noting that, being a member of Sadyr Japarov’s inner circle, Melis Aspekov himself, prior to his arrest, had never publicly voiced the demands he wrote about in his letter from the SCNS remand prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/193993/
views: 100
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov's lawyer intends to sue Melis Aspekov for libel
Melis Aspekov complains of torture in SCNS remand prison
Melis Aspekov: Jeenbekovs funded Japarov's election campaign
Sadyr Japarov approves imposition of external management on companies
Japarov instructs to open branches of Altyn Tuyun academy in regions
Russian President has no plans to hold phone talks with Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov promises to direct all efforts to support Batken region
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
Photo and video recording of Japarov’s meeting with Batken residents banned
Popular
Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for sugar, vegetable oil
14 May, Friday
15:22
Sadyr Japarov thanks USA for help in fight against pandemic Sadyr Japarov thanks USA for help in fight against pand...
15:06
Spokeswoman for President comments on Melis Aspekov’s statement
14:46
Sooronbai Jeenbekov's lawyer intends to sue Melis Aspekov for libel
14:35
Member of Parliament offers to insure life and health of migrants
13:57
Seventh grader commits suicide in Suzak district