Melis Aspekov complains of torture in SCNS remand prison

Activist Melis Aspekov, arrested for extortion of $ 250,000, complained of torture. His photos with bruises were posted on Facebook.

The act, posted on the social media, indicates that the person under investigation Melis Aspekov, held in cell No. 42, complained of bruises on both legs. Hematomas were recorded.

Melis Aspekov’s statement says that he was tortured on behalf of the director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Bekbosun Apsatarov. The SCNS officers allegedly want the defendant to testify against Syimyk Zhapykeev.

The defendant’s lawyer Sergei Manukyan told 24.kg news agency that he did not know anything about use of torture against his client.

The National Center for Torture Prevention informed that human rights activists visited the defendant and recorded bruises. However, the human rights activists did not disclose the details, since Melis Aspekov asks not to disseminate them without the consent of his lawyer.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest.

The case was sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek in April.

Melis Aspekov stated that the election campaign of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov was financed by the Jeenbekovs.