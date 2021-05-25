Extortion of $250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev found guilty and fined

Activist Ulan Dzhuraev, suspected of extortion of $250,000, was found guilty. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Ulan Dzhuraev was sentenced to a fine of 260,000 soms.

Earlier, Ulan Dzhuraev entered into a plea bargain.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest. Melis Aspekov was transferred from the remand prison of SCNS to pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.