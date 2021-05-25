17:19
USD 83.63
EUR 102.00
RUB 1.14
English

Extortion of $250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev found guilty and fined

Activist Ulan Dzhuraev, suspected of extortion of $250,000, was found guilty. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Ulan Dzhuraev was sentenced to a fine of 260,000 soms.

Earlier, Ulan Dzhuraev entered into a plea bargain.

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest. Melis Aspekov was transferred from the remand prison of SCNS to pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/195156/
views: 39
Print
Related
Another criminal case opened against Melis Aspekov
Azamat Dyikanbaev relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Spokeswoman for President comments on Melis Aspekov’s statement
Sooronbai Jeenbekov's lawyer intends to sue Melis Aspekov for libel
Melis Aspekov complains of torture in SCNS remand prison
Melis Aspekov: Jeenbekovs funded Japarov's election campaign
Unknown men kidnap citizen of China in Kant town
SCNS detains head of Kabarlar news agency
Officer of Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district detained
Director of state institution Abdumuktar Mamatov detained
Popular
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment 80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
25 May, Tuesday
17:06
Extortion of $250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev found guilty and fined Extortion of $250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev found guilty and...
16:52
Head of State Property Management Fund: There is legal base for privatization
16:23
Ex-mufti Maksat azhy Toktomushev in Moscow despite recognizance not to leave
15:47
Depreciation of U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan
15:36
Head of Directorate for Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan