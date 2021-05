A car crashed into a power line pole in Bishkek. Department of the Patrol Police Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The car crashed into the power line pole and caught fire on May 13 at about 19.00 at the intersection of Mesarosha-Profsoyuznaya Streets. The fire was extinguished by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 19.45.

The driver,22, was hospitalized to the City Hospital No. 4.

The cause of the traffic accident is being investigated.