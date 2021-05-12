Lilia Burunciuc: It is important to observe agreements with investors

It is important to observe agreements with investors and work according to them, Lilia Burunciuc, the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, said at a meeting with journalists today.

She answered a question from journalists about the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan and the impact of decisions on Kumtor on it.

«When agreements are violated, this is a negative signal. This leads to the fact that investors will think two or three times whether to invest in Kyrgyzstan or not. If you look at the trend of investments in the development of the country, they are falling. The contest for investors in the region is growing, and countries must establish rules of the game that are stable and constant. They should give guarantees that investments will bring results,» Lilia Burunciuc stressed.

She noted that at a meeting with representatives of the World Bank, the President Sadyr Japarov spoke about the main priority — attracting investments in the economy.

«We hope to see creation of a more legal framework,» Lilia Burunciuc concluded.