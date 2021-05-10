Cholponbek Abykeev becomes Advisor to head of Cabinet of Ministers

Cholponbek Abykeev was appointed an Advisor to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The corresponding order was signed by Ulukbek Maripov, Executive Office of the Cabinet informed 24.kg news agency.

Cholponbek Abykeev, 65, is a well-known journalist and writer. He is a founder and editor-in-chief of Aalam Kyrgyz-language newspaper.

He previously worked as the head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic. He headed the State Archival Agency.

He was a member of the constitutional convention chaired by Bekbosun Borubashov.

He expresses a harsh criticism against the community and tribalism. He criticized aksakals for their compromising position.

«Aksakals need to be a model for young people and support them. There are many excellent hardworking dzhigits among the youth. They do not need community, tribalism. If such best outstanding dzhigits notice fellowship, tribalism, then they must destroy it on the spot. The affliction of the community, tribalism, in the first place damages the common people, society suffers. We will leave a bad legacy to future generations. We, the Kyrgyz, are small people. I repeat, each of us is capable of destroying this disease. We will get rid of fellowship, tribalism when we throw them out of the heart, brain. It is necessary to destroy the very idea of ​​fellowship, tribalism. If each of us purifies his heart, then Kyrgyzstan will also be purified. Clean Kyrgyzstan will have a great future. Thus, if we save the society in which we live, then the society will then save us,» Cholponbek Abykeev said.