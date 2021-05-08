13:06
Omurbek Tekebayev calls arrest of Zhenish Moldokmatov political persecution

The leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, called the detention of Zhenish Moldokmatov a political persecution. He stated this in an interview with Zhalbyrak TV channel.

According to the politician, Zhenish Moldokmatov was detained because of his political statements.

«No one was convinced that Zhenish Moldokmatov was detained because of the seizure of government buildings. This is ridiculous. All sane people believe that he became a victim because of his position. I want to stress that detention of Zhenish Moldokmatov is a political persecution,» he said.

Zhenish Moldokmatov was detained in connection with the events on October 5-6, 2020.

Rallies were held in protest against voting results of the parliamentary elections on October 5-6, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan. Then riots broke out. On October 6, the CEC was forced to annul the voting results, invalidating them. A number of arrested politicians were released from the prison colonies.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president of the country.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody to this day. Measure of restraint for some of them was changed to house arrest.
