09:15
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan transformed into Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree on the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of Sadyr Japarov reported.

The Constitution, adopted by the referendum on April 11, 2021, establishes a presidential form of government, a new procedure for formation of executive, legislative and judicial authorities.

The head of state, taking into account that the Government is considered as resigned, and guided by article 4 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic dated May 5, 2021 No. 59, decided to transform the Government into the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decree, the Cabinet is the successor to the Government.

It was ordered to determine the following structure of the Cabinet of Ministers:

  • Ministry of Economy and Finance;
  • Ministry of Defense;
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
  • Ministry of Justice;
  • Ministry of Health and Social Development;
  • Ministry of Education and Science;
  • Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;
  • Ministry of Emergency Situations;
  • Ministry of the Interior;
  • Ministry of Transport and Communications;
  • Ministry of Energy and Industry;
  • Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources;
  • Ministry of Digital Development;
  • State Committee for Ecology and Climate;
  • State Committee for National Security.

The Cabinet of Ministers consists of a Chairman, First Deputy Chairman, Deputy Chairman — Minister of Economy and Finance; Deputy Chairman; Deputy Chairman — Minister of Digital Development; ministers and chairmen of state committees.

The following executive bodies operate under the Cabinet of Ministers:

  • State Agency for Local Self-Government and Interethnic Relations;
  • State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services;
  • State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation;
  • State Financial Intelligence Service.

This decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/193003/
views: 15
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves plan of support for business
PM demands to popularize Chingiz Aitmatov’s legacy
Jeenbekov: Impossible to achieve goals without unity between branches of power
President of Kyrgyzstan gives instructions to new Cabinet of Ministers
New Cabinet members take an oath in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy not understand why 50 percent of previous Cabinet is in new one
Parliament to gather for extraordinary meeting tomorrow
Parliament approves candidates for heads of Justice Ministry, Cabinet’s office
Government decides on development of regions
President and Cabinet to fulfill election promises in 2018
Popular
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed
Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
6 May, Thursday
09:11
Government of Kyrgyzstan transformed into Cabinet of Ministers Government of Kyrgyzstan transformed into Cabinet of Mi...
5 May, Wednesday
17:00
MFA: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights monitors situation at border
15:17
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
15:13
3,941 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 397 - in serious condition
15:08
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
15:06
397 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 96,958 in total