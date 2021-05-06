Government of Kyrgyzstan transformed into Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree on the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of Sadyr Japarov reported.

The Constitution, adopted by the referendum on April 11, 2021, establishes a presidential form of government, a new procedure for formation of executive, legislative and judicial authorities.

The head of state, taking into account that the Government is considered as resigned, and guided by article 4 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic dated May 5, 2021 No. 59, decided to transform the Government into the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decree, the Cabinet is the successor to the Government.

It was ordered to determine the following structure of the Cabinet of Ministers:

Ministry of Economy and Finance;

Ministry of Defense;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Ministry of Justice;

Ministry of Health and Social Development;

Ministry of Education and Science;

Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;

Ministry of Emergency Situations;

Ministry of the Interior;

Ministry of Transport and Communications;

Ministry of Energy and Industry;

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources;

Ministry of Digital Development;

State Committee for Ecology and Climate;

State Committee for National Security.

The Cabinet of Ministers consists of a Chairman, First Deputy Chairman, Deputy Chairman — Minister of Economy and Finance; Deputy Chairman; Deputy Chairman — Minister of Digital Development; ministers and chairmen of state committees.

The following executive bodies operate under the Cabinet of Ministers:

State Agency for Local Self-Government and Interethnic Relations;

State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services;

State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation;

State Financial Intelligence Service.

This decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.