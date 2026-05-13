Kasymaliev inspects construction of residential complex in Kant

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, visited the construction site of a State Mortgage Company residential complex in Kant town as part of «Open Cabinet» media project.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, construction is currently underway on a 60-hectare site where a large residential complex consisting of seven-story apartment buildings is being developed. The project will include a total of 5,250 apartments.

Officials said the «Open Cabinet» initiative was created to showcase the work of state agencies transparently — throughout a full working day and without staged footage.

On Wednesday, Kasymaliev visited a number of facilities in Bishkek, Chui region and Issyk-Kul region.