New heads of districts in Batken region appointed

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov signed a number of personnel orders.

Almazbek Rakhmankulov was appointed the head of Leilek district. Abdirashit Tashbaltaev became the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region. Uchkunbek Zhorobaev was appointed the head of Batken district, Kutpidin Shakirov — the head of Kadamdzhai district.

The former border guard Abdikarim Alimbaev was appointed the head of Batken region.

Omurbek Suvanaliev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, was dismissed yesterday.