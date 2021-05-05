14:56
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

New heads of districts in Batken region appointed

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov signed a number of personnel orders.

Almazbek Rakhmankulov was appointed the head of Leilek district. Abdirashit Tashbaltaev became the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region. Uchkunbek Zhorobaev was appointed the head of Batken district, Kutpidin Shakirov — the head of Kadamdzhai district.

The former border guard Abdikarim Alimbaev was appointed the head of Batken region.

Omurbek Suvanaliev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, was dismissed yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/192967/
views: 120
Print
Related
Former border guard appointed head of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Almaz Ibragimov appointed Advisor to President on pro bono basis
Ex-head of Chon Kazat to become Minister of Eurasian Economic Commission
New director of Vostokelectro OJSC appointed
New Deputy Director of Republican Center of Quarantine Infections appointed
Adilet Dubanaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service
New Deputy Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Ruslan Altymyshev appointed First Vice Mayor of Jalal-Abad
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Kubanych Shatemirov appointed Deputy Chairman of Customs Service
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
5 May, Wednesday
14:50
Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Price of gasoline grows by quarter in Kyrgyzstan since...
14:41
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
14:02
How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict
13:38
New heads of districts in Batken region appointed
13:31
President's message: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan to be reformed