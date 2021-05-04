14:31
Situation at border: 120 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Batken

Aid to Batken headquarters has sent 120 tons of humanitarian cargo, including food products and clothing, to the zone of military invasion of Tajikistan. The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, 25 tons were sent the day before. In addition, assistance is also sent from all regions.

Aliza Soltonbekova added that a special commission is working in Batken, which is engaged in distribution of the aid.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192841/
views: 99
