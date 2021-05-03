Situation at border: 107 residential buildings destroyed and burned

According to the latest data, 107 houses have been destroyed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Two schools, a paramedical and midwifery station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops had been set on fire or fired upon.

In Batken district:

residential buildings — 32;

schools — 2;

kindergarten — 1;

paramedical and midwifery station — 1;

internal troops building — 1;

Min-Bulak and Dostuk border outposts.

In Leilek district:

residential buildings — 75;

gas filling stations — 10;

shops — 8;

retail outlets — 4;

social facilities — 4;

state institutions — 2.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.