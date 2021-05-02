Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area

As of 13.00, situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security informed 24.kg news agency.

Work of the joint commission of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on withdrawal of additional forces and machinery from the state border line to the points of their permanent deployment continues.

The parties continue their joint work on inspection of territories in the area of Karabak village of Batken region and Golovnoy water distribution point. The commission is currently working in Ak-Sai area.

In order to ensure security at checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the passage of persons, vehicles and goods has been temporarily suspended since the beginning of the border conflict.

An aircraft missile was found today in Ortoboz area, which hit the house of a local resident on April 29 during air shelling of Tort-Kocho and Chyr-Dobo areas by Tajik servicemen.

The family living in the house was not injured — the air missile did not work. An investigation team is at the scene.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 33,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.