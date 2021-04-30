23:13
USD 84.80
EUR 102.74
RUB 1.14
English

Situation at border: OSCE calls for de-escalation of conflict

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde reacted to the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. She posted a comment on Twitter.

According to her, the OSCE is deeply saddened by the loss of lives at Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

«We are following the situation closely. Welcome a constructive dialogue between the Foreign Ministers aimed at a diplomatic solution. The Chairmanship calls for de-escalation and for the need to uphold OSCE commitments,» Ann Linde noted.

{cplugin code='<blockquote class=&quot;twitter-tweet&quot;><p lang=&quot;en&quot; dir=&quot;ltr&quot;>Deeply saddened by loss of lives at Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Following situation closely. Welcome constructive dialogue between Foreign Ministers aimed at diplomatic solution.

link: https://24.kg/english/192421/
views: 143
Print
Related
Traffic movement along Osh - Batken - Isfana road resumed
Situation at border: 10 servicemen of Interior Ministry injured
Situation at border stabilizes: Shooting ends
Situation at border: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Batken region
Situation at border: Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon discuss issue
UN notes contribution of Kyrgyzstan to settlement of border conflict
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Moscow urges to resolve conflict through negotiations
Border conflict: Shootout starts in Kyzyl-Bel village
Situation at border: President of Russia ready to mediate
Popular
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
30 April, Friday
21:48
Situation at border: OSCE calls for de-escalation of conflict Situation at border: OSCE calls for de-escalation of c...
21:38
Traffic movement along Osh - Batken - Isfana road resumed
20:13
Situation at border: 10 servicemen of Interior Ministry injured
19:59
Situation at border stabilizes: Shooting ends
19:46
Situation at border: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Batken region