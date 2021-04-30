Situation at border: OSCE calls for de-escalation of conflict

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde reacted to the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. She posted a comment on Twitter.

According to her, the OSCE is deeply saddened by the loss of lives at Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

«We are following the situation closely. Welcome a constructive dialogue between the Foreign Ministers aimed at a diplomatic solution. The Chairmanship calls for de-escalation and for the need to uphold OSCE commitments,» Ann Linde noted.

{cplugin code='<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Deeply saddened by loss of lives at Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Following situation closely. Welcome constructive dialogue between Foreign Ministers aimed at diplomatic solution.