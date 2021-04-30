Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss border conflict

Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov talked over the phone today. Press service of official Tashkent reports.

During the conversation, the sides considered topical issues of regional interaction and bilateral agenda. The leaders of the countries discussed the current situation and ways to resolve the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border as soon as possible.

«The agreements reached between the Kyrgyz and Tajik sides, aimed at normalizing the situation and prevention of its further aggravation, were noted with satisfaction. It was stressed that all emerging controversial issues should be resolved on the basis of dialogue in the spirit of relations of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness, trust and partnership,» the statement says.

The heads of state separately dwelt on the issues of practical implementation of joint decisions and agreements adopted at the end of the summit in Tashkent in March 2021. They stressed importance of continuing intensive exchanges and building up interaction in order to unconditionally fulfill the obligations assumed and promote priority projects.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, 10 residential buildings burned down in Maksat village, Leilek district, and two — in Kulundu. One secondary school also burned down. Nine residential buildings, 10 gas filling stations, 2 restaurants, 8 shops, REMI casino, a border post and a fire and rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergencies burned down in Batken district.