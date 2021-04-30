Citizens of Tajikistan demolish several houses in Arka village

Omurbek Suvanaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, commented to 24.kg news agency on destruction of residential buildings in Kyrgyz villages.

News agency receives videos showing how citizens of Tajikistan are bulldozing houses in the villages in Leilek district and continue shooting.

Commenting on the situation, Omurbek Suvanaliev said that the Tajik side, indeed, destroyed several houses in Arka village, Zhany-Zher rural area.

«But now, after negotiations, they are leaving the Kyrgyz villages and removing machinery,» he told.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.