Border conflict: Artem Novikov visits victims in Batken hospital

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov visited the Batken Regional Hospital. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

He reportedly visited the people who received injuries of varying severity as a result of an armed clash on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Artem Novikov stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers was carrying out comprehensive work in all areas.

«It is important to provide proper care for the victims, if necessary, additional medical personnel will be sent from other regions, including from Bishkek. As for medicines, they are provided in sufficient quantity,» he said.

Following instruction of the President Sadyr Japarov, the First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov was appointed the head of the working group for settlement and study of the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
