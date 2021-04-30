Border conflict: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to families of victims

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed during the events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. Press service of the head of state reported.

«The whole country is mourning together with the Kyrgyzstanis who have lost their loved ones during the recent border events in Batken region. I wish the injured citizens a speedy recovery. The state will provide all the victims with all-round support,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.