Border incident: 848 Batken residents evacuated from conflict zone

The number of citizens evacuated from Batken region has grown to 848 people. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

At least 498 residents of three villages of Batken district and 350 residents of Leilek district were temporarily moved to a safe place.

«The local authorities provide the evacuated with food and other necessities. The situation remains difficult, the shooting continues,» the press service informed.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 17 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.