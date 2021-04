Bakyt Sabatarov was appointed a General Director of Vostokelectro OJSC by the decision of the Board of Directors of the company. Website of the joint stock company reported.

Almasbek Zhumakadyrov previously held this position.

Nurlan Abdyldaev was appointed the First Deputy General Director in charge of technical issues, Aidar Adylbekov became the Deputy General Director for Commercial Issues.