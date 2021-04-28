Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy

A 18-year-old resident of Chui region stabbed a 23-year-old foreign student with a knife out of jealousy. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.
«Duty unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district received a message from the territorial hospital about hospitalization of a man with a knife wound in the stomach on April 27 at 4.20 am. The victim was a foreigner, a student of one of the universities. The suspect was identified and detained a few hours later. According to preliminary version of the investigation, the crime was committed out of jealousy,» the department said.