Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Foreign Minister meets with activists

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with activists who demanded a response from him on extradition of a Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan from Russia. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The official listened to participants of the protest and stressed that protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad has been a priority task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ruslan Kazakbaev told about consular and legal assistance provided to the Kyrgyzstani Esen Mazhitov in accordance with bilateral and multilateral agreements.

«The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow sent an official appeal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation with a request for an objective, full and comprehensive examination of the case against the detained citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic by the competent authorities,» the ministry reported.

The resident of Kok-Tash village in Batken region, Esen Mazhitov, was detained on April 18 in Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan. According to his relatives, the Tajik authorities opened a criminal case against him on the fact of conflict at the border on May 8 last year. Esen Mazhitov is accused of participation in the riots.
