Extradition to Tajikistan: Activists demand reaction from Foreign Minister

Rally was held in front of the Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Bishkek. Activists demanded a reaction to detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia at the request of the Tajik side from the head of the ministry Ruslan Kazakbaev.

According to them, a court hearing of the case against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Esen Mazhitov will take place in Russia today.

«He was arrested on April 18 immediately upon arrival in Russia at the request of Tajikistan. Mazhitov is accused of staging riots. This is due to an incident that took place in August 2020 in the border area between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan. There were clashes, several houses were burned down, including the house of the Mazhitov family. Citizens were injured on both sides. We do not understand on what basis the Tajik side has put our citizen on the international wanted list through Interpol. And this is not the only case,» participant of the rally Meerbek Mukhtar told.

In this regard, the activists demanded from Ruslan Kazakbaev to take this issue under control. They also demand a reaction from the Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and Russia.

«We also demand from our Ambassadors Gulnara-Klara Samat and Zhanysh Rustenbekov to make an official statement on this issue, and from our law enforcement agencies — to find out whether extradition of the Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan is legal,» Meerbek Mukhtar said.

The resident of Kok-Tash village in Batken region, Esen Mazhitov, was detained on April 18 in Nizhny Novgorod at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan. According to his relatives, the Tajik authorities opened a criminal case against him on the fact of conflict at the border on May 8 last year. Esen Mazhitov is accused of participation in the riots.