Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov quarantined

The Chingiz Aitmatov Russian Drama Theater has been quarantined in Bishkek. Spokesman for the theater informed 24.kg news agency.

«Employees were instructed to observe sanitary standards while working in the theater and to suspend mass events until the epidemiological situation stabilizes,» representative of the institution told.

The Opera and Ballet Theater was also closed earlier.

According to the Ministry of Health, 3,286 people are infected coronavirus to date in Kyrgyzstan, 407 of them are in serious condition.