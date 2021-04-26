Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek quarantined

The Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek postponed all events and performances and closed for quarantine. Representatives of the theater told 24.kg news agency.

The measure was taken for preventive purposes. «We recently hosted a premiere of Ak-Moor play and the International Festival of Opera Art, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the USSR Bulat Minzhilkiev. Many people were involved in them. Therefore, in view of the large number of people in contact, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, it was decided to temporarily switch to remote mode of operation,» the theater said.

The cultural institution added that the theater premises would be disinfected during this time.