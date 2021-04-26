15:09
USD 84.79
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek quarantined

The Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek postponed all events and performances and closed for quarantine. Representatives of the theater told 24.kg news agency.

The measure was taken for preventive purposes. «We recently hosted a premiere of Ak-Moor play and the International Festival of Opera Art, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the USSR Bulat Minzhilkiev. Many people were involved in them. Therefore, in view of the large number of people in contact, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, it was decided to temporarily switch to remote mode of operation,» the theater said.

The cultural institution added that the theater premises would be disinfected during this time.
link: https://24.kg/english/191562/
views: 44
Print
Related
Osh city marks World Theater Day
Russian Drama Theater opens after long break due to COVID-19
Russian Drama Theater to participate in International Festival
Russian Drama Theater starts online performances
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects renovation of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Culture Minister checks condition of Russian Drama Theater in Bishkek
Aitmatov National Russian Drama Theater to stage plays in Russia
Oldest theater of Russia from Yaroslavl to perform in Bishkek
Favorite singer of Bakiyev becomes head of Opera and Ballet Theater
Director of Opera and Ballet Theater of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
26 April, Monday
15:05
Truck collides with train in Jalal-Abad Truck collides with train in Jalal-Abad
15:00
Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek quarantined
14:47
Third wave of COVID-19: 14 Bishkek schools switch to online education
14:30
Improvement of criminal legislation: Punishment for ala kachuu to be toughened
14:25
Referendum on Constitution: Bishkek TEC approves voting results