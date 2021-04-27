14:04
President Japarov stands up for Minister of Health

President of Kyrgyzstan stood up for the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev. According to him, he works well. Sadyr Japarov told about it in an interview with AKIpress.

He noted: the deputies say — we will remove him, he does not work. «But in fact, he works well,» the head of state said.

«He himself is a doctor, professor, and has been working in this area all his life. His word stock is not large, he does not speak much, but he is a manager. The minister has carried out optimization and reform for three months. He returned the stolen money to the field of medicine, thanks to this we raised the salaries of medical workers. All this is thanks to his work. Salaries of 3,500 doctors of Family Medicine Centers have been raised by 100 percent, of the remaining 10,000 doctors — by 50 percent. All this is the achievement of the Minister of Health, his round-the-clock work,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Deputies of the Parliament criticize the official, including for ignoring the meetings of the parliamentary committee on social issues, education, science, culture and healthcare.

They also have questions about use of poisonous aconite in treatment of coronavirus without scientific research and permission.

The deputies again proposed to raise the issue of Alymkadyr Beishenaliev’s compliance with his post.
