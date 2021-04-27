14:04
Sadyr Japarov comments on kidnapping in Leilek, border issues

Only after completion of delimitation and demarcation of the border, Kyrgyzstan will be able to ensure its security. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Pyramida TV channel.

He noted that until the border issues are resolved, clashes and conflicts in the border areas will not stop.

«As you know, two guys were recently kidnapped near our border and taken to Tajikistan. They were beaten and asked about military equipment in the region. Then they were released. Whether we want it or not, we need to resolve the border issues,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, all decisions on border delimitation and demarcation will be made openly.

«Prior to that, all negotiations were held behind closed doors. The people were informed later. We are trying to decide on the land plots that have already been transferred to our neighbors. It is just the beginning. We will discuss everything with the local population. We will include them in the state commission,» the head of state added.
