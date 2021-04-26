Abduction of Kyrgyzstanis: MFA hands note to Ambassador of Tajikistan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan Nazirmad Alizoda has been called to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He was handed a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic stating the extreme concern of the Kyrgyz side regarding illegal actions of the competent authorities of the Republic of Tajikistan, who abducted two citizens of Kyrgyzstan — residents of Leilek district of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic on April 24.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev noted the inadmissibility of such actions, which could lead to an escalation of the situation in the border area.

The Kyrgyz side called on the Tajik side to take immediate measures to clarify circumstances of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and inform the Kyrgyz side of the results.

Nuran Niyazaliev stressed that the Kyrgyz side, as before, is ready to work together with the Tajik side to achieve formation of conditions in the border regions that would ensure development of the two states in an atmosphere of peace, security, good neighborliness and stability, based on the centuries-old history of friendship, spiritual and the cultural community of the fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.