Referendum on Constitution: Bishkek TEC approves voting results

The Bishkek Territorial Election Commission approved the results of voting in a referendum. Press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made the day before at a meeting of the Bishkek TEC. «The Territorial Election Commission considered all complaints and applications received, and approved the results of the popular vote,» the CEC noted.

A total of 130,215 voters cast their votes in the referendum, 78,854 of them voted in the affirmative, 46,996 — against. Some 3,168 voters cast their votes at polling stations outside Kyrgyzstan, 2,484 of them voted in the affirmative, 668 voted against.

The referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, the draft of the new Constitution was supported by 79.24 percent of citizens, 13.66 percent of Kyrgyzstanis who came to the polling stations voted against it. The turnout reached 37.07 percent.
