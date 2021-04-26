Sadyr Japarov to speak at opening of 77th session of UNESCAP

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the opening of the 77th session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Press service of the head of state reported.

The President will deliver a welcoming speech, in which he will reflect the vision of further development of the organization and development of joint solutions to strengthen economic cooperation in the region during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be attended by the leaders of the ESCAP member countries.

The 77th session of ESCAP will be held from April 26 to April 29, 2021 in Bangkok (Thailand) via video link. It focuses on the theme «Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific».