Adinai Maripova was appointed an Assistant to the President on pro bono basis. Press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

Adinai Maripova is 28 years old. In the fall of 2020, she ran for Parliament from Mekenchil party, which was created several years ago by Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.