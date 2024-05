Personnel changes took place at Bishkek City Hall. Its press service reported.

The former head of Tazalyk municipal enterprise, Ramiz Aliev, was appointed to the post of Deputy Mayor of the city in charge of housing and communal services.

His predecessor Zhyrgalbek Shamyraliev was relieved of the post at his own request.

The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev.