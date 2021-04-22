13:29
Scientist Gulzat Aalieva detained for promoting Tengrianism in Bishkek

Scientist Gulzat Aalieva was detained in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

A citizen wrote a statement to the police on February 19. He asked to take action against Gulzat, who, through Facebook, incites inter-religious and inter-regional hostility.

«The fact was registered, and pre-trial proceedings were started under the article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional enmity» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect, 47-year-old Gulzat Aalieva, was detained during the investigation. She was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs department. Examination showed that publications of Gulzat Aalieva contain provocation against a religion or a person who professes it, as well as humiliation of a particular religion and its followers, negative emotional assessments and negative attitude,» the Internal Affair Department said.

Gulzat Aalieva promoted Tengrianism and criticized Islam. The Candidate of Philosophical Sciences also criticized the muftiyat.
