Two minibuses collided in the 6th microdistrict in Bishkek. One of them transported passengers. The Patrol Police Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 8.00 at the intersection of Kuttubaev and Aitiev Streets. As a result, both drivers were injured, they were hospitalized.

Employees of the Patrol Police Department are working at the scene.